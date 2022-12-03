Short Interest in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expands By 16.0%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neovasc in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

