Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rises By 21.1%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 391,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 169,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

