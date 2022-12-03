Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rises By 21.1%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 391,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 169,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.