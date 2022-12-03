Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Drops By 21.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 139,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 27.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of MULN opened at $0.20 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
