Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Drops By 21.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 139,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 27.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of MULN opened at $0.20 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 233.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,285,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 18,411,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 9,882,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mullen Automotive by 264.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,754,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mullen Automotive by 208.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 967,087 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Featured Articles

