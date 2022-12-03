Short Interest in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Rises By 17.5%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,520,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 35,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $123.49. 39,950,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,884,560. The company has a market capitalization of $327.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $352.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

