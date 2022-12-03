Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Increases By 18.8%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MTR traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.1818 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

