Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Decreases By 24.9%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

