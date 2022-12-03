Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Increases By 23.8%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Linamar Stock Performance

LIMAF stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. Linamar has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

