Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Grows By 12.8%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
