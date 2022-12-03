Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Decreases By 18.4%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 746.0 days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance

LBGUF remained flat at $45.35 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

