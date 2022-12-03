Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Declines By 12.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Kopin Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 239,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Kopin has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kopin (KOPN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.