Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Declines By 12.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 239,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Kopin has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 2,625.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

