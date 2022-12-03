Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Drops By 25.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 1,440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $13.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

