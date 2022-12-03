Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Drops By 25.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 1,440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kansai Paint Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $13.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $21.41.
About Kansai Paint
