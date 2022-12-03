Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Grows By 24.2%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JWLLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock remained flat at $24.59 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

