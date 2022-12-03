Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rises By 30.3%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JAKK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
JAKKS Pacific Price Performance
JAKK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 65,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
