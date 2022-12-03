Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rises By 30.3%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 65,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.