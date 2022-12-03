Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases By 32.0%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $23.51 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $27.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

