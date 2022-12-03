Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Drops By 15.7%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,598,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.5 days.

ITM Power Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 18,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.02) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

