Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Expands By 27.8%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 202.0 days.

ICGUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,320 ($15.79) to GBX 1,470 ($17.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intermediate Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS ICGUF remained flat at $14.30 on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

