Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Drops By 23.9%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 1,406,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.8 days.

Inpex Stock Down 1.2 %

Inpex stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 2,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,032. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

