Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Drops By 23.9%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 1,406,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.8 days.
Inpex Stock Down 1.2 %
Inpex stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 2,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,032. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.
