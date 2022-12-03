Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Grows By 6.4%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HSHIF remained flat at $64.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

