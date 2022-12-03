Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Grows By 8.1%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 999,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 41.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

