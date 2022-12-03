Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expands By 32.2%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,416 shares of company stock worth $5,549,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 14.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Genpact by 40.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 22.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.7 %

Genpact Announces Dividend

Shares of G traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,639. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

