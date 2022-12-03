Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Increases By 15.7%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FND traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 622,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $133.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

