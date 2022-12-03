Short Interest in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Expands By 16.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 28,150,000 shares. Approximately 25.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 5,626,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,067. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $90,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.