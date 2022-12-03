Short Interest in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Expands By 16.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 28,150,000 shares. Approximately 25.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 5,626,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,067. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Get FIGS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $90,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.