Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expands By 8.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

