Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Declines By 24.5%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,352,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 1,791,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDVMF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 2,400 ($28.71) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.78. 3,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

