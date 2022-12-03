Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Rises By 16.8%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,874,200 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 1,605,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELEEF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.1 %

ELEEF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

