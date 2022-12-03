Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Expands By 11.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Shares of DYNDF stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DYNDF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.