Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Declines By 14.3%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 24,580,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

DoorDash Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $171.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 998,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% during the second quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

