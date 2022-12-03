Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Drops By 13.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of CureVac stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,833. CureVac has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
