Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Drops By 13.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

CureVac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CureVac stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,833. CureVac has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CureVac by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

