Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expands By 10.9%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,250. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 554,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

