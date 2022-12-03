Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Rises By 50.0%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:CWGL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company has a market cap of $136.30 million, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.39. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

About Crimson Wine Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.