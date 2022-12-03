Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Rises By 50.0%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:CWGL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company has a market cap of $136.30 million, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.39. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Crimson Wine Group
