Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Rises By 20.9%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 27,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Broadway Financial

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Saturday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.