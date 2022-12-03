Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expands By 51.2%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,700 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the October 31st total of 650,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

BFAM traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 332,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

