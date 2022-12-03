Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Increases By 15.6%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,019,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.68. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BRF

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.