Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Grows By 30.0%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
BAK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,739. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
