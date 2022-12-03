Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Grows By 30.0%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Braskem Stock Performance

BAK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,739. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Braskem by 1,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Braskem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading

