Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Grows By 50.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 181,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,452. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

