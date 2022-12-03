Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Rises By 10.1%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Stock Down 2.4 %

BioAtla Company Profile

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $395.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.44. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

