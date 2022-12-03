Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Rises By 20.8%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of BYCBF stock remained flat at $2,043.90 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,898.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,053.02. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,783.55 and a 12-month high of $2,482.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYCBF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Baader Bank raised shares of Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

