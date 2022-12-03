Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Rises By 47.0%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $9.10 on Friday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
Featured Stories
