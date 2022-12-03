Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Rises By 47.0%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $9.10 on Friday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

