Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Increases By 8.2%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 584,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 29.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAC remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Avalon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

