Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Decreases By 14.3%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($143.56) to £118 ($141.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

