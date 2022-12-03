Short Interest in Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Declines By 13.6%

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Apeiron Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,225. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Apeiron Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apeiron Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APN. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $283,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Apeiron Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment by 45.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 141,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment by 227,699.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,699 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apeiron Capital Investment Company Profile

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

