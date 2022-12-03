Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Increases By 5.7%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 86,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,124,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

