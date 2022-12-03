Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Rises By 19.2%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 65,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
