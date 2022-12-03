Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Rises By 19.2%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 65,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

