Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Decreases By 24.0%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABOS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 188,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,581. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
