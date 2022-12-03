Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Decreases By 24.0%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABOS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 188,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,581. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have commented on ABOS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

