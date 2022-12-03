Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Declines By 17.0%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

About ACI Worldwide

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,599. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

