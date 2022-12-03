Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Titon Stock Down 4.9 %

TON stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.64.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

