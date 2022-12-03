Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Titon Stock Down 4.9 %
TON stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.64.
Titon Company Profile
Read More
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.