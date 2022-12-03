Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

iomart Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.35) on Wednesday. iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £124.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1,410.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

