Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
iomart Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.35) on Wednesday. iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £124.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1,410.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About iomart Group
