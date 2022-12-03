Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shires Income Stock Performance
LON SHRS opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.14) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.96. Shires Income has a 12-month low of GBX 216.81 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 291 ($3.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The company has a market cap of £81.28 million and a P/E ratio of 905.17.
Shires Income Company Profile
