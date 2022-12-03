Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Downgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Servotronics Price Performance
SVT opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Servotronics Company Profile
