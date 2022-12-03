Serum Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

